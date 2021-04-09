Princeton fees and services set to increase by three per cent

Princeton’s new fees and services bylaw received first and second reading at a recent meeting.

Council heard that fees and charges provide the municipality with $1.515 million annually.

Council gave its initial approval to a three per cent increase in fees, covering everything from building permits to cemetery and campground fees, water, sewer and leisure rates. The increase amounts to $45,450 in increased municipal revenue.

The bylaw also clarifies charges for Freedom of Information requests. Staff time is only billable if the searching period takes more than three hours, but copying fees, shipping, and handling costs are eligible to be recovered and are included in the bylaw.

Related: Proposed tax increase for 2021 amounts to $30 for the average household

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight