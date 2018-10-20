Princeton election still has hours to go

It's been a long election night in Princeton - and it's going to get longer.

At 11:30 p.m. just half the votes had been counted.

“It could be several [more] hours,” said Chief Election Officer Cheryl Martens.

Unlike some larger centres that use electronic voting equipment, Princeton relies on hand counting.

The number of candidates is slowing the process, said Martens.

There are 15 people running for council and three for mayor.

“I’m not used to it taking this long…It’s the process we have to go through and we have so many candidates.”

