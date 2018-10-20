Princeton election still has hours to go

It's been a long election night in Princeton - and it's going to get longer.

It’s been a long election night in Princeton – and it’s going to get longer.

At 11:30 p.m. just half the votes had been counted.

“It could be several [more] hours,” said Chief Election Officer Cheryl Martens.

Unlike some larger centres that use electronic voting equipment, Princeton relies on hand counting.

The number of candidates is slowing the process, said Martens.

There are 15 people running for council and three for mayor.

“I’m not used to it taking this long…It’s the process we have to go through and we have so many candidates.”

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How schools across Greater Victoria are handling marijuana legalization
Next story
Election 2018: Will Hansma, candidate for Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Area F

Just Posted

Most Read