Princeton council cuts rental deal for ATV club event

Princeton councillors voted recently to cut the Princeton ATV Club a deal on the rental of the arena.

The club is hosting a conference for members of ATV BC May 3 – 5 , and is also planning an off road vehicle trade show.

The request for the town to sponsor the event by donating the venue was made by local club president Ed Vermette.

In a letter he indicated that any proceeds of the event would be used for KVR trail improvements.

Council agreed with a staff recommendation to reduce the $1,200 rental to $600.

Interim CAO Lyle Thomas said such requests are not common, but that in the past councils have given similar consideration to other groups, when recommended by staff.

