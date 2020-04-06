Princeton Council chamber doors closed to public – meetings can be viewed online

Princeton council will continue to hold regular meetings but the doors to the council chambers will be closed to the public.
The decision takes effect for the regular Monday, April 6 meeting.
According to Mayor Spencer Coyne, the province has approved this safety measure, as residents will be able to view the meetings online at the town’s website, www.princeton.ca
For several months the municipality has been live-streaming its meetings.
At a special council meeting late in March the chambers were reorganized, with furniture moved to allow for two metres of distance between all council members and city staff.
