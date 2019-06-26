Princeton beautification project stalled

The city says new statues and gateways won't arrive by Canada's Day

The Town of Princeton won’t have new statues and its two gateways by Canada’s Day.

The #315,000 beautification project which was approved by council in March, had a delivery date set for the artifacts to arrive by the end of June, however, due to delivery delays, the city now says they won’t be ready for another few weeks.

“The manufacturers send me pictures of the progress of the statues and gateways and they are looking really good but because it took a little longer to get the blueprints, the gateways and statues have yet to be completed,” said Economic Development Director is Gary Schatz.

He says the Gateways are expected to arrive in July and the statues in August.

The project will include two large gateways on main roads and a dozen bronze statues at various locations throughout the municipality.

The gateways will be constructed on Bridge Street near the Highway 5A and on Vermilion Avenue near Highway 3.

The statues will be placed in the town’s core.

Schatz says when they arrive, it will only take a couple of days to set them up in the planned locations.

