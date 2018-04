The community is invited

Art lovers and community boosters will come together tonight at the grand re-opening of the Sunflower Art Gallery at 105 Vermilion Avenue.

Everyone is welcome to the free event, which will feature refreshments and a chance to appreciate and learn about local artists.

Doors are open from 7 to 9 pm.

Feature artists of the month are Alda McCulloch and Isobel Mantle.

The Sunflower Art Gallery is operated by Princeton’s Art Council.