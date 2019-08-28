Princeton arena improvement delays cost Posse time and money

Delays in improvements to the Princeton and District Arena are costing the town's Junior B hockey team both time and money.

Head coach Mark McNaughton told The Spotlight that because the new cooling equipment is not ready, the team will have to forgo its traditional try out camp and hold its practices in Merritt.

As well, all pre-season games will be held on the road, and the Posse’s season opener has been pushed to September 22.

While describing the conditions as less than ideal McNaughton said the organization is in good shape and prepared to deal with the inconvenience.

The various set backs will cost approximately $12,000.

Princeton CAO Lyle Thomas said the delay is regrettable but unavoidable.

In the spring the arena’s cooling equipment was removed, and a new chiller ordered.

It will not be delivered on schedule.

The dismantled chiller was 26 years old, and while it functioned properly and did not pose a hazard, Thomas said the town is practicing “due diligence in making sure our equipment is safe.”

He said he suspects the delay in receiving the new unit is due to “what is happening in other communities” causing an increased demand for the product.

Last year three arena workers in Fernie B.C. were killed in an ammonia leak caused by aging and inadequate chilling equipment.

