Prince scores $75K prize in Vernon

Coffee stop with pal leads to cash for new car

Margaret Prince says she was mind blown upon realizing she matched 5/6+ numbers to land $75,000 from the BC/49 draw on Feb. 24, 2021. (Contributed)

A quick stop for coffee with a friend turned into a $75,000 win for Vernon’s Margaret Prince.

Five out of six-plus matched numbers scored the big win from BC/49 on Feb. 24.

“I was shopping and knew I forgot to check my ticket so I stopped at a retailer,” Prince said. “The retailer told me someone had won $75,000 in Vernon so I checked my ticket and the amount popped up.

“I was mind blown and shocked!”

She shared the news with family and a few co-workers and said she’ll use her winnings to “splurge” on a car for herself.

Prince had purchased a spur-of-the-moment Mini Dip Pack from the 7-Eleven on 32nd Street.

READ MORE: Puppy suspected as cause of Westside crash

READ MORE: In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News