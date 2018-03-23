Prince Rupert’s cherry trees chopped

Contractors went to work on the cherry blossoms next to the DFO buildings on March 23

A contractor cuts down the shade tree at the corner of Fourth Street and Second Avenue West on March 23. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rupertities were aghast on Friday morning when they witnessed saws being taken to cherry trees at the corner of Fourth Street and Second Avenue.

So far, three of the seven trees next to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans buildings on that block have been removed, with no explanation or warning being given.

“Those trees have been here longer than the people have been in office,” said Lorne Stewart, who was one of several observers voicing their displeasure. “I’ve had my lunch break out there for years under the shade tree.”

“We’re very, very upset,” said Charlotte Rowse, another observers at the scene. “I think my dad helped plant them. We were so proud of them.”

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain posted a message on facebook stating that the city is not responsible for the removal of the trees as they are located on federal government property.

More to follow.

READ MORE: Tree planting won’t damage sidewalks on Third Avenue West

READ and WATCH MORE: Putting down roots in Rupert

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter