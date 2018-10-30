Prince Rupert to assess its sewer infrastructure

City's requested bids for assessments of its lift stations and replacing Rushbrook Floats pay station

The City of Prince Rupert is requesting proposals for a conditions assessment of its 12 lift stations. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The City of Prince Rupert is looking to maintain several pieces of infrastructure as the year draws to a close.

The city released three request for proposals on the BC Bids website on Oct. 26 for projects that include: installing security doors in the new public works building; replacing the Rushbrook Floats pay station; and conducting an assessment of the city’s 12 sanitary lift stations.

The lift stations are located at: Alpine Drive; George Hills Way; Omenica Avenue; Chamberlin Street; Graham Avenue; Pillsbury Avenue; Comox Avenue; Hays Creek; Industrial Site; Duncan Road; Sloan Avenue; and Sourdough Bay.

They are part of the city’s sanitary network that pump sewage from lower lying areas to sanitation stations.

Veronika Stewart, the city’s communications manager, said the assessments will allow the city to understand the conditions of each of the stations, prioritize them for maintenance over time and allocate the appropriate funds for that maintenance.

“They’re in varying levels of age and condition in Prince Rupert,” she said. “Some of them were built in the 1970s and then we’ve had some that have been replaced in the last few years so there’s a varying age of all of that infrastructure.”

Stewart added that completing a condition assessment of the stations will be useful if the city needs to apply for grant funding at some point in the future for its infrastructure upgrades.

Stewart also said the parking machine is being replaced because it is considerably beyond its lifespan “beyond repair” despite being previously maintained by the city’s IT department.

“Parking revenues from this area are invested back into the Rushbrook Improvement Area,” she said. “These funds have been used to improve the ramp and conduct paving in the parking area in recent years.”

