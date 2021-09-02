Telus customers experienced service interruptions on Sept. 2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Prince Rupert Telus customers experience service disruptions

Service returns after over an hour of outages

Wireless service outages affected Prince Rupert Telus customers on the morning of Sept. 2.

Services have since been restored to the area, Liz Sauvé of Telus media relations told The Northern View.

Starting at around 9 a.m., and lasting for more than an hour, Prince Rupert and area residents experienced interrupted cell and mobile data services.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” Sauvé said.

The outages affected B.C. and Alberta customers, she said.

