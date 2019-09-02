Prince Rupert Search and Rescue looking for missing person near rapids

One person is missing after a boat capsizes near Butze Rapids

One person is missing after a boat capsized near Butze Rapids early Monday morning.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (Pacific) — JCCR (P) — received an S.O.S. at 8:27 a.m. Monday with a mayday call that a boat was capsizing.

JCCR (P) said that four people were on the boat, three of whom have been rescued.

Prince Rupert Search and Rescue and RCMP are still trying to locate the missing individual.

As of 2:40 p.m. the person was still reported missing. More updates to come.

READ MORE: Search called off for Nass River kayaker

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Lax Kw’alaams resident

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

Jenna Cocullo

Send Jenna email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter