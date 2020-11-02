Prince Rupert resident Antonio Dantas won $30,000 from a Sept. 11 Keno draw. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert resident wins Keno draw

  • Nov. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Prince Rupert resident Antonio Dantas has won $30,000 from a Keno draw with a ticket purchased from Henry’s B-Y Market on Hays Cove Ave.

Dantas has his sights set on a trip to Portugal to visit family once travel is safe again.

The Sept. 11 draw results were a surprise to Dantas when he visited a 7-Eleven store in the city the next day.

“My first thought was ‘holy crap’ and some other words I can’t say in polite company…” he said.

Dantas said the win came at the perfect time. In addition to the trip to Portugal, he also plans to put some of the winnings into savings.

K-J Millar | Journalist 

Prince Rupert Northern View

