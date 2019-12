Courtney Nicole Dudoward was reported missing on Dec. 13, but family confirm she has been found

Prince Rupert resident Courtney Nicole Dudoward has been located safe, according to her family. Dudoward had been reported missing on Friday, Dec. 13 after last being seen on the previous night.

Her family wished to thank the Prince Rupert RCMP, Kitimat RCMP, and everyone who assisted and offered support during the search.

