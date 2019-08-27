(File photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP searching for missing woman

Sheena Snook was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

  • Aug. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Prince Rupert RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Sheena Snook, a missing woman last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

Sheena Snook is described as follows:

  • caucasian female;
  • 5′ 7 tall;
  • 170 lbs;
  • brown eyes;
  • long brown hair and;
  • medium build.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information about Sheena or where she might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

The RCMP did not provide a photo at this time.

