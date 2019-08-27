Prince Rupert RCMP searching for missing woman

The Prince Rupert RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Sheena Snook, a missing woman last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21.
Sheena Snook is described as follows:
- caucasian female;
- 5′ 7 tall;
- 170 lbs;
- brown eyes;
- long brown hair and;
- medium build.
Police and family are concerned for her well-being.
If you have any information about Sheena or where she might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.
The RCMP did not provide a photo at this time.
