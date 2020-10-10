Prince Rupert RCMP detachment and local church to move in a partial land swap deal

A $2m budget amendment is required to proceed with the project, Prince Rupert City Council heard

Prince Rupert RCMP detachment is to move to land acquired by the City on the corners of McBride and Third Ave. West, where currently the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses sits, announced the City on Oct. 5 at a regular meeting. (The Northern View file photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP and the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWO) will both be relocating in a bi-lateral land deal announced at the City Council meeting on Oct. 5.

In what the City’s Chief Financial Officer Corinne Bomben described to Council as a partial land swap, the city has acquired the parcel where the JWO currently house their worship services and activities.

“City staff has worked to secure a new location suitable for the replacement RCMP building mandated by the federal government,” Bomben said to Council. “The arrangement sees the land and building owned by the Jehovah’s Witnesses on the corners of McBride and Third Ave. East acquired for this purpose.”

“The Jehovah’s Witness congregation will purchase city land, as previously advertised, at the corner of McBride and Ninth Ave. West,” she said.

For the deal to be concluded, a budget amendment of $2 million dollars is necessary to proceed with this project, Bomben said.

“(This amount) includes land acquisition and legal costs, engineering and geotechnical costs, and architectural design costs. Funding for this part of the project is from land sale proceeds of $225, 000 and $1.775 million from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant reserve,” she said.

More to come in The Northern View print edition on Oct. 15

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View