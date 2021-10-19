Prince Rupert RCMP ask public to identify suspects

The thieves got away with several items including a laptop and image stabilizing binoculars. (Photo: Prince Rupert RCMP)

The Prince Rupert RCMP is asking the public to contact them if they can identify any of the suspects from a Sept. 5 robbery at the Fairview Docks.

Thieves broke into a boat and stole a Toshiba laptop, a tool box containing SAE sockets and mechanic tools, a tackle box, a Penn Rod and Reel with yellow braided line and Cannon image stabilizing binoculars, an Oct. 19 statement read.

On the night of the incident, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the docks. It was determined the thieves gained entrance by prying open the locked door.

Police have released surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspects.

If you are able to identify the suspects pictured, call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or contact Crimestoppers.

