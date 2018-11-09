Prince Rupert postal workers go on strike

Canadian Union of Postal Workers began rolling strikes in October

Canada Post workers in Prince Rupert have gone on strike. (Black Press Media photo)

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has gone on strike in Prince Rupert.

There are approximately 10 people picketing outside the Canada Post on Second Ave. West in Prince Rupert.

More to Follow

READ MORE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike