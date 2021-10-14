Prince Rupert legion to celebrate 100th anniversary of the poppy

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27 member, Derry Bott, who is also the legion’s Chaplin, wants the public to come on down celebrate the 100th anniversary of the poppy at the community barbeque on Oct. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 100th anniversary of the poppy will be celebrated in a community barbecue, hosted by the Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27, on Oct. 16.

The red flower has been used as a symbol of remembrance for those who served in the Armed Forces since 1921.

This is the first time the legion has hosted a barbecue for the public, Derry Bott, board member of the legion, told The Northern View. In previous years they have hosted an open house, but the current and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions have made them think outside the box this year.

“We’re doing it to thank the community for their continued support of veterans and Remembrance Day,” Bott said.

The barbecue will be held outside, in front of the legion on 3rd Ave. and 7th St. from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend with hamburgers and hotdogs being served. There will be several veteran displays set up for attendees to learn about historical issues.

“We get an awful lot of support every year with people making donations for poppies and buying wreaths … all the monies from all that goes to support veterans,” Bott said.

The organization strictly uses donations to support veteran programs in the area, as well as local veterans’ needs such as medical, travel expenses, and wheelchairs.

“It’s restricted funds [and] we can only use it for certain things,” he said.

The legion has been closed since pandemic restrictions have been in place.

