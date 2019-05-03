Prince Rupert fish processing plant under DFO scrutiny

Public asked to come forward with information related to forensic audit

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is asking for information on any dubious dealings the public may have had with a fish processing facility in the Prince Rupert area.

The request is connected to a large-scale audit of an unnamed plant where fish were allegedly either bartered or sold in exchange for services rendered, or for other services including financial loans in return for fish as payment.

Patrica Demille, the DFO’s detachment supervisor in Prince Rupert, says the names of those connected to the illegal bartering will be identified as the audit progresses through the forensic investigation, and is recommending those people come forward.

“We want to talk to anyone who may have knowledge of that practice, or have engaged in it themselves. From there we can hear things from their perspective and let the evidence lead us in whatever direction it takes us,” Demille says.

Bartering of fish is illegal, and is considered a sale under the Fisheries Act of Canada. Fines for illegal sales of fish under the Fisheries Act can be significant for the first offence.

DFO would also like to hear from anyone, likely in the recreational sector, who received a different species of fish on their returns, or received less return than expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DFO Investigators at 250 -627-3401.

