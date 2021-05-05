Prince Rupert Firefighters receive awards

New awards presented commending outstanding efforts for life-saving and firefighter of the year

Prince Rupert Firefighters Dylan Sidoni, Jon Bonneschranz and Derek Kormendi were commended in April with receiving the department’s first life-saving award, after they rescued a male victim from a burning building on Oct. 5, 2020. Tim Dopko, not present, was awarded Firefighter of the Year. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Three firefighters from the Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department have received a detachment commendation and award for saving the life of a male victim who they rescued from a burning building on Oct. 5, 2020.

The fire destroyed three businesses and 11 apartments in the downtown core of the city.

Firefighters Dylan Sidoni, Derek Kormendi and retiring Fire Captain Jon Bonneschranz were honoured by their fellow firefighters with the recognition of the life-saving award. Also honoured was Tim Dopko with Firefighter of the Year award.

“I am honoured to have received the award from my peers and proud to have served my community,” Bonnechranz said.

Bonneschranz also received Fire Officer of the Year and retired as fire captain on April 30 after 22 years with the department. Sidoni will move upwards to fill the boots of fire captain.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Cooper said it was the first time the awards had been issued in Prince Rupert and the internal initiative was voted on by the whole membership.

“Firefighters don’t like being recognized. It’s just something we do. We don’t want to be held on a podium and showered with gifts,” Copper said. “It’s just nice validation from the rest of the membership that they recognize that [team members] have made outstanding contributions to the department.”

The commendations are to highlight the firefighter’s contribution to the department such as taking on extra projects, taking initiative to better the department, better the level of service, providing outstanding customer service to our residents, Cooper said, as well as to recognize and officers leadership and compassion in looking after their fire company.

The new recognition program can see awards granted for outstanding service in areas such as CPR, first aid, life-saving, extraction in a motor vehicle incident, AED, medical technical rescue and confined spaces.

