The Lester Centre parking lot was set ablaze today with a controlled fire

The Prince Rupert fire department held a fire drill on Apr. 6 and a controlled fire could be seen quite far off as the fire department practiced extinguishing fires.

The spectacle drew curious on-lookers who were warmed by the blaze.

Firefighters on the scene declined to comment. The event sponsor’s media relations will provide more information in due course.

More to come….

