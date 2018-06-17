Prince Rupert Chevron’s tanks run dry

The Second Avenue West gas station began to turn away customers on Saturday morning

The Second Avenue West Chevron ran out of fuel on Saturday morning. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert motorists looking to top up their fuel tanks were forced to drive by the Second Avenue West Chevron on Saturday, June 16 as the local gas station had run out of fuel earlier in the day.

Unlike the shortage earlier in the month where the station sold Supreme Plus gas at regular prices (130.9/L), there was no fuel of any type available in Chevron’s pumps. The attendant on duty said there is no update as to when Chevron will receive their next shipment of fuel.

Nearby gas stations Esso (250 Second Avenue West) and Petro-Canada (537 Hays Cove Circle) were both fully operational and welcoming customers. Attendants at both locations said they had received fuel deliveries prior to the weekend, and did not anticipate major issues in the immediate future.

The manager at Chevron could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

