Prince Rupert BC Ferry departure schedule revised

Oct. 7 sailing to Haida Gwaii will leave at 8 a.m.

The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Northern Expedition will depart from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii two hours earlier than originally scheduled on Oct. 7 due to adverse weather conditions in the North Coast, BC Ferries stated.

The previous departure time was scheduled for 10 a.m. which will now be changed to an 8 a.m. sailing from Prince Rupert and will arrive in Skidegate at 3 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 5 p.m.

The times listed below are estimates and are subject to change:

Previous sailing time: 10:00 am departing from Prince Rupert

Previous arrival time: 5:00 pm in Skidegate

Revised sailing time: 8:00 am departing from Prince Rupert

Revised arrival time: 3:00 pm in Skidegate

Norman Galimski | JournalistÂ

SendÂ NormanÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View