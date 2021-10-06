Prince Rupert BC Ferry departure schedule revised

The Northern Expedition will depart from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii two hours earlier than originally scheduled on Oct. 7 due to adverse weather conditions in the North Coast, BC Ferries stated.
The previous departure time was scheduled for 10 a.m. which will now be changed to an 8 a.m. sailing from Prince Rupert and will arrive in Skidegate at 3 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 5 p.m.
The times listed below are estimates and are subject to change:
Previous sailing time: 10:00 am departing from Prince Rupert
Previous arrival time: 5:00 pm in Skidegate
Revised sailing time: 8:00 am departing from Prince Rupert
Revised arrival time: 3:00 pm in Skidegate
