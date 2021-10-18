Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii sailings delayed

Schedules to be revised upon changing conditions

The Northern Expedition sailings from Prince Rupert and Skidegate have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions, BC Ferries announced.

The 10 p.m. scheduled sailing leaving from Prince Rupert on Oct. 18 and the Oct. 19 sailing leaving Skidegate have been delayed until further notice.

BC Ferries is continuing to assess the weather conditions and monitor for an opportunity to safely resume sailing.

As conditions change, BC Ferries will provide an update at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information visit their current conditions webpage or follow @BCFerries on Twitter.

