FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Guinness World Records said Wednesday, April 3 that a new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 million followers. The account, which was opened Tuesday, reached the 1 million mark in under six hours, easily beating a record held by Korean pop sensation Kang Daniel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

Prince Harry, Oprah work on mental health program for Apple

The duo will create a documentary series on mental health

  • Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry will be partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create a documentary series on mental health for Apple’s new streaming service.

The documentary builds on Harry’s work on mental health issues, which included work with brother Prince William and his wife Kate in their Heads Together campaign.

Harry says the series will share “global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places” and the “opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

Earlier this year, Apple enlisted Winfrey, together with Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg, to try to overcome the TV and movie streaming service business dominated by Netflix and Amazon.

The service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, will feature Apple’s original shows and movies.

READ MORE: The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

READ MORE: iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake awarded funding for firesmart and fuel treatment project
Next story
VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston, nothing but winners

    Houston Flyers Midgets teams Tier 4 played in Tier 3 tournament in Cochrane, Alberta recently. They went undefeated and won the tournament. They played Wembley, Cochrane and Saskatoon with coaches Don Kenzle and James Makowichuk. (Back row) Brandon Taylor, Damon Brienen, Charles Sullivan, Dallas Brienen, Ben Lance, Connor Kenzle, Cameron Ridgeway, Gabe Brienen, Reid Stumpf, Colton Sketchley, Nick Taylor. (Front row)Chris Jansma, Mason Kenzle, Tyler Emberley, Justin Brent, Bradyn Makowichuk, Luke DeTeves. (Cindy Sullivan photo)

  • LETTERS: White Rock restaurant ‘blown away’ by community support

    Editor:

  • Bears due any time

    With an early summer on its way, residents should remember that spring cleaning isn't the only thing that should be on their mind. Bears are already starting to be spotted in the Houston area and are out of hibernation in the lower mainland. With snow quickly melting in Houston, it should be expected that our woodland neighbours could start paying rural areas a visit in the next week or two.

  • New UBC Okanagan coach embracing new challenge with Heat

    New men's basketball coach Clayton Pottinger has already hit the ground running

  • VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

    Emergency crews were on scene of a crash at King George Boulevard and 132nd Avenue much of the night

  • Conserving Caribou

    Response from Minister Donaldson to Andrew Wilkinson's letter published March 30,2019

  • Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

    City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23