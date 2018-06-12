Prince Harry and Megan Markle visit Social Bite, a Collaborative Movement to End Homelessness in Scotland, in Edinburgh, UK. (DPPA/Sipa USA/TNS)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

  • Jun. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry, and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, will be touring Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand this fall.

The royal couple, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney, which is set for Oct. 20-27.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Harry, a British military veteran who served in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire wounded soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports during the event in Canada last year.

RELATED: Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

The couple joined the pageantry Saturday of the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London for the first time since their wedding three weeks ago. The event celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trust contributes $100,000 to nutrition coupon program
Next story
Education minister stops in Nanaimo during mid-Island tour

Just Posted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

  • 9 hours ago

 

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

  • 9 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

 

Williams Lake aims to update its Freedom of Information act

 

Most Read