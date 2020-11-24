Prince George woman confirmed dead, foul play not suspected

North District RCMP are urging the public's assistance in locating Prince George resident Amber Wuetz, 25, last seen Oct. 18 in the Canim Mahood Lake area north of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

Police have confirmed that Amber Wuetz, last seen in 100 Mile House on Oct. 18, was found dead on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Foul play is not suspected, and conduct of the file has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, of North District RCMP media relations.

“Next of kin notification has been done, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” Saunderson said in a news release. “BC Coroners Service is currently investigating to determine the facts surrounding this death.”

Saunderson said the RCMP and BC Coroners Service will not be releasing any further information at this time.

Police earlier this month recovered a body near a popular recreation trail in Mahood Lake, where a search had been underway for Wuetz, 25, who was also known as Alexia Lynn and Destiny Fate. She had been known to frequent Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

100 Mile House Free Press