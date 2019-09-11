Prince George RCMP looking for help locating wanted woman

Tasha Lynn Baumle, 37, is wanted on two counts of driving while prohibited

Prince George RCMP are appealing to the public for help in locating a woman who is wanted on prohibited driving charges.

According to a recent press release, “Tasha Lynn Baumle, a 37-year-old recent resident of Prince George, is wanted on two counts of driving while prohibited, stemming from incidents that occurred in in the Prince George area in August 2018 and February 2019.”

Baumle is described as a five-foot-four, 130-pound caucasian woman with brown hair and green eyes.

RCMP says Baumle travels extensively and has been known to reside in or frequent other communities, including Mackenzie, Quesnel, Enderby, Sicamous, Vernon and Kelowna.

She currently has arrest warrants in other B.C. communities for driving, theft and fraud-related offences.

The press release says if Baumle is located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area and do not confront her.

Anyone with information can contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or callers can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP seize firearms in Highway 97 arrest

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter