Prince George man charged with making, possessing, distributing child pornography

Shawn Robert Dick, 52, of Prince George is facing several charges following the police investigation

Child pornography and sexual assault charges have been laid against a Prince George man.

On July 5, the Prince George RCMP received a report that child pornography had been located in a Prince George residence. The front line officers and the Serious Crime Unit conducted an investigation, which identified the female child victim and the male offender.Police also discovered that this male offender was making and distributing child pornography of the female child, according to a press release from the Prince George RCMP.

Fifty-two-year-old Shawn Robert Dick of Prince George has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography, administering a stupifying drug, and voyeurism, according to the press release.

“This is a disturbing case of child sexual abuse,” Prince George RCMP Cpl. Carmen Kiener said in the release. “Our front line members did a great job in gathering evidence and ensuring this child was saved from the situation and further harm wasn’t brought to this child.”

No other information will be released by police at this time due to a court-ordered publication ban.

According to police, Dick is a travelling salesman who travels throughout B.C. Due to these factors, police have not ruled out the possibility of more victims, and they are reaching out to the public.

If you have any information about these criminal offences or believe you or someone you know may be a victim, please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

