Houston’s Josh Maser was presented with two awards at the annual Prince George Cougars recognition event. (Contributed photo)

Prince George Cougars honour Houston hockey product

Josh Maser wins two awards

  • Apr. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Houston Minor Hockey product who has spent the past years playing with the WHL Prince George Cougars was honoured twice at the team’s annual awards banquet and brunch held last month.

Forward Josh Maser, 20, was named the team’s most valuable player in being presented with the Dan Hamhuis Award and, in an award voted on by players, shared the Michael Fogolin Memorial Award with Josh Curtis.

The son of former NHL player Lee Fogolin, Michael Fogolin was a player with the Prince George Cougars at the time of his death from a suspected heart condition. He was just 17.

Born in 1999, Maser played in Houston in his early hockey years, before advancing. His development included attending the Okanagan Hockey Academy.

He was a fourth round selection (74th overall) in 2014 by the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League.

Earlier experience included time with the Kamloops Storm of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and with the Cariboo Cougars of the B.C. Major/Midget League.

Maser was traded to the Prince George Cougars in the fall of 2016, becoming a consistent performer with the club.

