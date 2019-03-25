Prime Minister Trudeau comes campaigning in Nanaimo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection candidate Michelle Corfield walked along Nanaimo’s harbourfront walkway on March 25. Trudeau was in town in order to support Corfield, who is hoping to become Nanaimo’s next member of Parliament. A byelection will take place on May 6. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

Canada’s prime minister was greeted by dozens of people while strolling along Nanaimo’s Harbourfront Walkway today.

PM Justin Trudeau was in the Harbour City on Monday as part of an effort to drum up support for Michelle Corfield, who was recently announced as the Liberal Party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection for the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding. The byelection will take place on May 6.

Trudeau and Corfield walked along the walkway where they briefly chatted and took photos with passers-by. Trudeau used the opportunity to introduce Corfield to many of the people he met during his stroll.

In front of a picturesque backdrop, the prime minister and Corfield chatted briefly in front of more than 15 reporters but didn’t take any questions from the media.

Corfield, chairwoman of the Port of Nanaimo, won the Liberal Party of Canada nomination on March 16.

Other confirmed byelection candidates include: John Hirst of the Conservatives, Paul Manly of the Green Party and Jennifer Clarke of the People’s Party of Canada. The NDP has not yet selected a candidate; Lauren Semple and Bob Chamberlin are seeking the nomination.

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister was in Maple Ridge touting recently announced measures to help first-time home buyers. Yesterday he was in Vancouver and delivered a campaign-style speech as he introduced Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart. Later tonight he will be in Winnipeg at a party fundraiser.

-files from the Canadian Press

PHOTOS: Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visits #Nanaimo to support byelection candidate Michelle Corfield. pic.twitter.com/jlFQ6Fvlx8 — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) March 25, 2019

Was unfortunate that the media couldn't ask @JustinTrudeau any questions today in #Nanaimo. Instead, had to photograph him doing what he's very good at doing: Selfies, talking to people and taking photos with them. pic.twitter.com/hCuCc1KGXi — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) March 25, 2019

While the media didn't get to interview Trudeau, I will say it was a rare opportunity for local media to photograph @JustinTrudeau outside in #Nanaimo. He's been here before as PM but at events that were mainly indoors. pic.twitter.com/4yQwSGQT8R — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) March 25, 2019

A little hard to see but @JustinTrudeau is here in #Nanaimo at the harbourfront walkway. He’s wearing blue. pic.twitter.com/gOlS3ty5Y6 — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) March 25, 2019

