Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief surprise visit to Port Alberni on Monday, July 30. Trudeau’s Challenger jet landed at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport so Trudeau could join a waiting motorcade for the drive to Tofino, where he will rejoin his family on a private holiday. TONY SHUMUK PHOTO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

Military Challenger jet drops Trudeau off to waiting motorcade heading west

  • Jul. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief appearance at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport late Monday afternoon (July 30), after his military Challenger jet landed at the airport.

Trudeau was whisked into a waiting motorcade and a bystander at the airport said he was heading back to Tofino, where his family has been vacationing since the weekend of July 21.

Two CF-18 fighter jets could be seen high in the sky, escorting the Challenger, and the airport was heavily guarded by security.

Weather reports from the Tofino Airport at Long Beach forecasted fog on Monday.

