Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief appearance at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport late Monday afternoon (July 30), after his military Challenger jet landed at the airport.

Trudeau was whisked into a waiting motorcade and a bystander at the airport said he was heading back to Tofino, where his family has been vacationing since the weekend of July 21.

Two CF-18 fighter jets could be seen high in the sky, escorting the Challenger according to a witness at the airport, and the airport was heavily guarded by security.

Weather reports from the Tofino Airport at Long Beach forecasted fog on Monday.

