Prideaux Street cooling centre re-opens in Nanaimo as heat warning issued

With temperatures 30 C and above forecast from now until July 31, United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island has announced an emergency cooling centre has been set up at 285 Prideaux St. in Nanaimo. (City of Nanaimo photo)

With a heat warning in place for Nanaimo, an emergency cooling centre will be set up to help people avoid the scorching conditions.

In a social media post, United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island said the cooling centre will open at 285 Prideaux St., the site of the Nanaimo 7-10 Club, and will operate between 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. between today, July 28 and Saturday, July 31.

According to Environment Canada, the heat warning is in effect for a number of areas on eastern Vancouver Island, including Duncan to Nanaimo, as a ridge of high pressure will see rising temperatures for the rest of the week.

A high of 30 C is forecast for today, while highs of 31 C, 30 C and 31 C are forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively. Environment Canada is forecasting relatively cooler temperature Sunday with a high of 27 C.

The centre will be open on days where the temperature is above 27 C, said the post, and people can call 250-714-0917 to inquire about its status.

Environment Canada warns people to watch for effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of some health conditions. It is recommended that people drink plenty of water.

