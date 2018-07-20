Pride Society of the Comox Valley set to kick off week-long celebration

The organization is celebrating Pride Week with a variety of events to bring the community together.

They may be a small group, but the organizers at the Pride Society of the Comox Valley are hoping their events make a big impact on the community.

Phyllis Katcher of the society said the organization is celebrating Pride Week with a variety of events to bring the Valley community together.

“It’s not just about the LGBTQ community, but about all of it. Jim Egan started that – we’re all a part of this.”

Egan, a pioneer in gay rights activism who called the Comox Valley home in his later years, was recently featured in Historica Canada’s most recent Heritage Minute.

RELATED: Former Comox-Strathcona politician, gay rights activist featured in Heritage Minute

While the society has been around the Valley for some time, Katcher explained in 2014, the organization resurfaced following a hiatus after its previous president passed away.

This year, the society is hosting a variety of activities to celebrate Pride Week, including flag raisings, a Pride swim at the CVRD’s Aquatic Centre, a drag queen story hour at the Courtenay Library and Pride in the Park, a family BBQ at Simms Millennium Park July 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

Kutcher said its very important for the society to have a role in the community in order to demonstrate the Valley can show openness and welcoming to new residents.

“We want to show that it’s easy and acceptable to come here, and that people feel safe. Our community is growing, and the (Pride crosswalk in downtown Courtenay) is a very big step to show that this is a community that is very welcoming.”

With the week-long celebration concluding with the BBQ, Katcher explained the organization wants to ensure it is a family-friendly event and a no-judgement zone.

The BBQ is the only fundraiser the society has throughout the year; they are hoping to raise funds to create a bursary for a high school student going into post-secondary from the Valley who shows advocacy for the stance of the LGTBQ community.

“We used to do a bursary and we would like to work towards getting another one set up, perhaps the Jim Egan Memorial Bursary.”

For a list of all the events and times, visit comoxvalleypride.ca and click on ‘events.’