Pricey purses stolen from front porch in Nanaimo

  • Sep. 4, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Two brand-name purses were stolen from the front porch of a home in Nanaimo’s Buttertubs Marsh area last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release this week, two Coach purses, worth $300 each, were stolen from the front deck of a home on Bird Sanctuary Drive. Police say the theft happened sometime between 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

