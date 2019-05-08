Previous record broken at Barriere Alzheimer’s Walk

The IG Wealth Management Alzheimer’s Walk in Barriere exceeded everyone’s expectations this year.

Walk co-organizer Margaret Houben says the goal for this year’s event was to beat the $11,595.75 raised in 2018, the highest amount raised as of that date. The goal for 2019 was $12,000.

Last Sunday they reached their goal – and then topped it!

As of last Monday their 2019 Walk For Alzheimer’s has brought in $12,509.90 and the total is still growing.

Houben says walkers from many areas participated in the event, including a dedicated group from Clearwater who consistently lend their fundraising support to the Barriere event as they do not have a Walk in their own community.

Donations not only came from Barriere and Clearwater, but also from Clinton, Kamloops, and Louis Creek.

“Thank you to everyone who donated their time, prizes, or money,” said Houben, “And thank you also to each individual community that sent funds and walkers. What a generous area we live in.”

Winners of the Alzheimer’s Walk raffle are: First prize of two nights and breakfast from Montana Hills Guest Ranch went to Lynda Fournier of Barriere; Second prize was a 3.5 cubic foot compact fridge from Home Depot won by Joan Streadwick of Clearwater; third prize was a full day river rafting excursion from Interior Whitewater Expeditions Ltd. won by Ed Bray of Barriere; and fourth prize was a four hour rafting excursion from Interior Whitewater Expeditions Ltd. going to Jenny Hunt of Barriere.

If you missed the IG Wealth Management Alzheimer’s Walk, but would still like to make a donation, online donations will be accepted until the end of May. If you have a donation to drop off or be picked up before the end of May, please call Liz Gilbertson at 250-672-9337, or Margaret Houben at 250-672-9330.

To donate online go to: https://alzheimer.ca and click on the Donate Now box.