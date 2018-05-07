Preview: Langley Township council considers Willoughby plans, water, and alcohol

Langley Township councillors will consider items ranging from a planned new distillery and lounge to the creation of a new neighbourhood plan at their Monday, May 7 meeting.

The council will be asked to debate and possibly hand down decisions on:

• Williams area

The third reading of the Williams Neighbourhood Plan will be on the agenda. A public hearing in late April saw a number of people speaking, with many in favour but with a considerable amount of debate about commercial property and shopping centres. Williams, located in the northeast corner of Willoughby near the under-construction 216th Street highway interchange, is the last neighbourhood plan for the Willoughby area. It is planned to include houses, townhouses, and a commercial and light industrial/office district near the highway.

• New distillery

A Kealys Canada Craft distillery and brewery lounge is planned for a light industrial area in Willowbrook.

Kealys is proposing a 50-seat lounge at 20381 62nd Ave. The council can give or hold back an endorsement on the lounge, but the provincial government has control over whether the manufacturing component is built.

• Water enforcement

A bylaw amendment is needed to allow Township staff to hand out tickets under the new Drinking Water Conservation Bylaw, which council adopted earlier this spring.

Tickets could range from $100 to $400 per offense, with the cost of the ticket rising at each stage of water conservation rules in Metro Vancouver.