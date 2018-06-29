Preventing wildfires this long weekend

FLNROD is reminding British Columbians about the potential for wildfire

By Corey Bullock

The provincial government is reminding those who live in B.C. to be diligent with fire safety, especially over the long weekend.

A press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNROD) says that last week’s record-high temperatures, widespread lightning storms, and dramatic spike in wildfire activity served as stark reminders of how quickly B.C.’s landscapes can dry out, and how important it is to prevent human-caused wildfires.

From April 1 to June 27, 2018, the BC Wildfire Service responded to 568 wildfires in B.C., of which about 40 per cent are believed to have been caused by people. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable, and unnecessarily divert crucial firefighting resources away from naturally occurring wildfires.

“Last summer’s unprecedented wildfire season highlights the need to always be careful with any fire use,” said Doug Donaldson Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “I encourage everyone to be responsible as they are enjoying B.C.’s beautiful outdoors this Canada Day long weekend.”

While campfires are currently permitted throughout the province, open burning is currently prohibited in the Southeast Fire Centre.

The ban has been in place since June 8, 2018. A campfire ban is not currently in effect, and forest use restrictions are currently not in effect for the area.

A Category 3 prohibition applies to:

– the burning of any material (piled or unpiled) larger than two metres high or three metres wide;

– subtle or grass fires over an area larger than 2,000 square metres; and

– the burning of more than two piles of any size.

This prohibition applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise.

Details about current restrictions are available on the BC Wildfire Service website: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans

Campfire safety and fire precautions:

* Campfires must not be larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide.

* Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly and wind may carry embers to other combustible material.

* Maintain a fireguard around the campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable materials (grass, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil.

* Never leave a campfire unattended.

* Have a shovel or at least eight litres of water available to properly extinguish your campfire. Make sure that the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

* Anyone riding an all-terrain vehicle or dirt bike on Crown land must have a spark arrestor installed on the vehicle. Check the condition of the muffler, regularly clear build-ups of grass or other vegetation from hot spots, stay on dirt paths and avoid tall grass and weeds to help reduce wildfire risks.

* Smokers must dispose of cigarette butts and other smoking material responsibly, making sure that these materials are completely extinguished.

The government’s natural resource officers and conservation officers conduct regular patrols throughout British Columbia, monitoring high-risk activities and looking out for potential damage. These officers also work closely with BC Wildfire Service staff to investigate the cause of wildfires, and any improper use of fire.

Anyone who lights a campfire is legally responsible for making sure it doesn’t escape. That person could be held accountable for damages and fire suppression costs if his or her negligence results in a wildfire. Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

The BC Wildfire Service thanks the public for its help in preventing wildfires. For the latest information on fire activity, conditions and prohibitions, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

With files from The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.