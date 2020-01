Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in the high speed train station, in Hong Kong, on Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Ontario doctors have confirmed Canada’s first “presumptive” case of the deadly coronavirus.

In a news conference Saturday, Ontario officials said the “presumptive positive” test result was recorded in Toronto after a man in his 50s who had travelled to Wuhan, China reported feeling ill on his return back to Canada.

The man is now in stable condition in Sunnybrook hospital.

More to come.

