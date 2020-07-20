Prestige hotel asks to put up ‘billboard type’ sign on former Salmon Arm 7-Eleven lot

The Prestige Harbourfront Resort would like to put up a sign at the former site of the 7-Eleven store downtown to direct visitors to the hotel and waterfront. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The Prestige Harbourfront Resort would like to put up a sign in the Imperial Oil lot formerly home to the 7-Eleven store.

The city’s development services and planning committee was asked to consider a sign variance on July 20 because the information sign would be nine square metres instead of the one square metre permitted by city bylaw. That would be 4.5 metres per side.

The applicant would like to install the sign on the existing and vacant sign frame at 371 Trans-Canada Hwy., previously where the 7-Eleven convenience store sign stood.

Although city staff say the sign could technically be considered a billboard because it’s ‘off-premise’ advertising, staff are considering it an ‘information’ sign that could be approved with a council resolution and a sign area variance.

“To support staff’s interpretation, other off-premise advertising/information signage is located on the Critter’s freestanding sign one block to the west along the Trans-Canada Highway frontage… Other similar signage approved by council in recent years with billboard and off-premise advertising characteristics include the Greg Kyllo sign on Highway 97 B and off-premise advertising signage for Uptown Askew’s,” reads the staff report.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and Downtown Salmon Arm have been looking for ways to direct visitors to the waterfront and might be interested in taking part in the opportunity.

While the sign would have some lighting, it would not be digital.

Councillors remarked they are not in favour of digital signage like the type Barley Station Brew Pub and Chances display.

A hearing will be held on Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in council chambers where council will receive public input and consider the sign variance application.

