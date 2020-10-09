Preservation society claims documents show Qualicum Beach wetland development ‘troubled from the start’

'We are disappointed that we all had to fight'

The Qualicum Nature Preservation Society, through a Freedom of Information request, claims it has discovered troubling information concerning a development on Laburnum Wetlands.

The society, in a press release, highlights a building inspector’s email to Town of Qualicum Beach staff on Feb. 19 that stated its geotechnical report was not an adequate hazard assessment report.

The QNPS accused the town of being aware of the problematic paperwork before the construction activity began at the wetlands, regarded as a sensitive ecosystem in the floodplain on the corner of Laburnum Road and the Island Highway.

“Now we know what the Town knew, and when they knew it,” said QNPS president Ezra Morse. “While the evidence validates our cause, we are disappointed that we all had to fight instead of being honest, diligent and protective of our environment. We hope that now that the truth is on the table, we can finally bring the community together.”

Mayor Brian Wiese explained the QNPS made an incorrect interpretation of the information the town has provided.

“Geotechnical engineers provide reports for different purposes, depending on the application,” he said. “In this case, the report referenced in the building inspector’s email was a limited geotechnical assessment, not a hazard assessment. This distinction is clearly stated in both the report and the building inspectors email. To engineers and building inspectors this distinction is both clear and very important.”

