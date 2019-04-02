Prescribed burning planned for Chimney and Felker Lake areas

The burns will take place between April 3 and 30, depending on weather and venting conditions

The Cariboo Fire Centre announced Tuesday it is planning to do some prescribed burning in areas at Chimney and Felker Lake. File photo

Prescribed burns are being planned south of Williams Lake between April 3 and April 30 to help reduce wildfire risks in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service announced Tuesday that burns are planned for the Felker Lake Recreation Site, about four hectares, and the Chimney Lake Recreation Site (central site), about six hectares.

These prescribed burns will proceed only if site, weather and venting conditions are suitable.

Important factors that determine whether a prescribed burn will go ahead include the venting index, temperature, humidity and forecasted wind activity. The venting index is an indication of the atmosphere’s ability to disperse airborne particles, such as smoke, from a prescribed fire.

All prescribed burns must comply with the Environment Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. This helps minimize the amount of smoke generated.

Firefighters will monitor these fires at all times.

These planned fires will reduce accumulations of grass and shrubs around these recreation sites and reduce the risk of significant wildfires in the area, since less woody debris and other combustible material will be available to burn.

Last week the BCWS announced that crews will also be burning piles of woody debris north of Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannett Road and Pheasant Drive. The other area covers about three hectares south of the Williams Lake Regional Airport, southeast of the junction of Radio Range Road and Airport Road. Those burns will take place over the next five weeks.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake

Prescribed fire is often used to help protect communities and infrastructure in the wildland-urban interface, where developed areas border on forests or grasslands. The removal of forest fuels helps slow the spread of wildfires and provides firefighters with a safer work environment during any future wildfire operations.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

