Prescribed burn taking place north of Clinton, west of Hwy. 97

Clinton Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service plan to conduct burn before end of month

BC Wildfire Service crews will assist the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department with a prescribed burn north of Clinton. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service will help the Village of Clinton volunteer fire department conduct a 13-hectare prescribed burn north of the village and west of Highway 97 sometime between now and April 30.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions. The burn will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity.

Firefighters will closely monitor this fire at all times.

The BC Wildfire Service often helps local governments plan and complete this type of fuel management work. Prescribed burns mimic naturally occurring ground fires, and this burn will help maintain a fuel management project that was originally completed in 2009.

Reducing the amount of wood debris and other combustible materials in grassland and open forest areas helps slow the spread of wildfires. It will also provide firefighters with a safer work environment during any future wildfire operations in the area.

FireSmart practices are still encouraged to protect your home from a wildfire. For information on fuel management and the FireSmart prevention program, please visit the BC Wildfire Service website at www.bcwildfire.ca.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

You can follow the latest wildfire news on the BC Wildfire Service Facebook page.

