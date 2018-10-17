Prescribed burn scheduled for Spences Bridge area

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be conducting a presecribed burn near Spences Bridge over the next few days. Photo: BC Wildfire Service.

Burn will be conducted between October 17 and 24, with smoke visible throughout the region.

The BC Wildfire Service, in conjunction with the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Lillooet Fire Zone over the next two weeks to help reduce wildfire threats and restore ecosystems in the area.

This project could begin as early as October 17, 2018 and take place over several days, up to and including October 24. The burn will cover about 186 hectares in the Murray Creek area, north of Spences Bridge on the west side of the Thompson River.

Trained wildfire crews will carefully control and monitor the fire at all times.

Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Lytton, Gladwin, Lytton First Nation, Kumsheen Rafting Resort, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Kamloops, Merritt, Cook’s Ferry First Nation, Shackan, Skuppah First Nation, Siska First Nation, Highway 1, and Highway 12. For information about road conditions near this project, please visit www.drivebc.ca

The exact timing of this prescribed burn will depend on weather and site conditions. It will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation and low to moderate fire intensity. The goal of this burn is to reduce the level of combustible material by mimicking a naturally occurring ground fire. The removal of these fuels will help reduce the threat of interface wildfires in the area.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, please call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

A factsheet about prescribed burns and ecosystem restoration burns is available online at http://ow.ly/E8Ue30br7OY.

