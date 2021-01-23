Prepare for subzero weekend in South Okanagan

Expect some snow to start falling Saturday night and into Sunday

You may have noticed it’s a bit chilly out, a whole -11 C with the wind to be accurate.

The normal winter weather conditions are back, with temperatures expected to stay below 0 C for the weekend.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, you can expect those temperatures to stay that way in Penticton all through to next Friday, Jan. 29.

For Saturday, expect a high of -3 C, with a windchill making it feel like -12 C through the day.

READ MORE: Okanagan high target for spring flooding

Through the day and into the night, clouds will be gathering, with temperatures dropping to -7 C overnight.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries starting in the morning followed by periods of snow. The winds will pick up as well, heading south at 20 km/h and bring the highs of -2 C down to chill at -11 C.

The periods of snow will continue through the night and into Monday morning.

READ MORE: Warm weather on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Heading further south to Osoyoos, temperatures are a little warmer, with Saturday seeing -4 C and a high of -2 C, while the wind chill makes it feel like -10 C.

The snow will be coming earlier in Osoyoos, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and temperatures of -7 C and -13 C with the windchill.

Sunday sees periods of snow starting in the morning, as well as the same south 20 km/h wind bringing the high of -2 C down to -11.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News