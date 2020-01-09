Prepare for snow, cold temperatures as wintery blast set to hit the Comox Valley

A special weather statement has been issued for the Comox Valley.

A Courtenay resident labours to remove the snow build-up from around her car for the day’s commute. This scene was played out in neighbourhoods throughout the Comox Valley the second week of February, as the area was hit with a massive snowfall. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Get your toques, mitts and jackets ready.

The Comox Valley – and most of the Island and Lower Mainland – are preparing to get hit with what might the first true blast of winter.

According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement has been issued for the eastern section of the Island including the Comox Valley for Thursday night into Friday.

A low tracking south along the BC coast will spread moisture across the area beginning overnight. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, a mix of rain or snow is forecast across the region.

The agency said snowfall amounts will vary with elevation and proximity to the ocean. They added there is the potential for snowfall accumulations to exceed 5 cm through Friday morning. The snow is expected to change to rain near midday Friday.

More snow is possible this weekend as a series of weather systems embedded in a cool northwest flow from the Gulf of Alaska moves ashore.

Early next week, very cold arctic air from the BC Interior will arrive on the South Coast.

Currently, the high for Monday (Jan.13) in Comox is -5C with a low of -8C. With the windchill, it may feel like -11C.

The average high in mid-January is 5C and the low is 0C.

