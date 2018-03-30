Preparations underway for Elks annual garage sale

The annual Keremeos Elks garage sale is a sure sign spring is finally here

  • Mar. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A sure sign of spring is that the Elks are looking for vendors for their annual garage sale held in April.

This is the fourth year the Elks have held the springtime garage sale. The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and includes a garage sale and plant sale from the Similkameen Garden Club. After breakfast, Elks will be cooking up lunch and the smell of friend onions will fill the air along with smokies and burgers.

Those looking to reserve a table can call 250-499-9843. Each year this event kicks off the season. In less than a month’s time, the 80th Keremeos Elks Rodeo will take place over the long weekend in May.

Previous story
Family unshakable in plea to keep LeFranc’s killer in prison
Next story
Controversy heats up over heli-biking

Just Posted

Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

  • 15 hours ago

 

Young family undergoes four-month sea voyage

 

MLA speaks with constituents about issues in Golden and area

  • 15 hours ago

 

Two water mains burst in Courtenay on Good Friday

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read