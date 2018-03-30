Preparations underway for Elks annual garage sale

A sure sign of spring is that the Elks are looking for vendors for their annual garage sale held in April.

This is the fourth year the Elks have held the springtime garage sale. The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and includes a garage sale and plant sale from the Similkameen Garden Club. After breakfast, Elks will be cooking up lunch and the smell of friend onions will fill the air along with smokies and burgers.

Those looking to reserve a table can call 250-499-9843. Each year this event kicks off the season. In less than a month’s time, the 80th Keremeos Elks Rodeo will take place over the long weekend in May.