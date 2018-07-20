Prep work begins for new affordable housing unit in Williams Lake

VanKam Construction Inc. said the complex will be finished by fall of 2019

George DuTemple, superintendent with VanKam Construction Inc. looks over the drawings for the new affordable unit is company is building on First Avenue North. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VanMar Construction Inc. is in Williams Lake to build a new affordable housing complex on First Avenue North.

George DuTemple said Friday they will begin to strip a bit of ground at the site for excavation.

“We will be putting in a shoring wall in about a week and a half and then in about four weeks will have some concrete work here,” Du Temple said.

They will be hiring as many local subcontractors as possible, he added.

The new housing unit has come about because Williams Lake Association of Community Living was successful in its application to B.C. Housing.

Earlier this year, WLAC executive director Ian McLaughlin said they had been trying to sell the lot on First Ave. North since 1988.

The complex will be four-storey with 39 units.

At its June 26 meeting, city council agreed to enter a 20-year agreement for payment from Community Living for the use of 11 parking spaces in the city-owned parking lot at 213 Proctor Street for a one-time payment of $15,820 based on an annual fee of $791.

The additional parking spaces are required because within the confines of the complex, there is only room for 41 parking spaces instead of the normally required 78.

DuTemple said the project is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

